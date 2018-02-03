Western’s Weather Wrap: Super Bowl Sunday Snow

Moderate showers have been moving through northwest Kansas this evening. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

We’re expected to stay dry in Wichita through, with a chilly and quiet night ahead. However, big changes arrive tomorrow…

Light snow will move through northern Kansas Sunday morning, with a dusting to an inch accumulation possible – but just flurries for Wichita.

Gusty north winds and frigid temperatures will be the main story then for our Super Bowl Sunday, with wind chills staying in the teens all day long. A perfect day to stay indoors and watch the big game!

We have another winter storm on the way for Tuesday, too. I’ll have the details on that tonight at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady