Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Cold Super Bowl with Snow

Due to the gusty winds, it’s been a very chilly morning with wind chills in the teens and 20s.

Because we have south winds today, temperatures will be slightly warmer, but it will still be very chilly, despite more sunshine too.

Saturday will be milder, but another cold front is on the way for Sunday, bringing our temperatures back down with some light snow to go along with it.

This cold air will impact the Super Bowl up north in Minneapolis, too! But thankfully they will be comfortably warm in a dome.

This year will be the coldest Super Bowl on record though, beating the previous record from the Lions stadium in 1982.

I’ll have more on this weekend cold blast and how much snow we’re expecting, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

