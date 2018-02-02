Laura’s Look: Half & half weekend with snow chances

Expect more ups and downs heading into the weekend.

A frigid start to Friday, the kids will need the heavy coat at the bus stop this morning.

Stronger winds will be felt this afternoon with highs in the 40s. Milder to the west in the 50s.

Not nearly as cold Friday night.

The warm up continues into Saturday before temperatures come crashing down on Saturday.

There’s a small chance for snow with this next push of cold air in central Kansas.

It doesn’t look like we’ll be in the freezer for long, temperatures actually rebound back into the 40s next Monday.

I’ll have your weekend forecast coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. – Laura Bannon