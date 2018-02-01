Western’s Weather Wrap: Cold Today, Even Colder Weekend

We’ve been tracking some moderate snow in northwest Kansas this morning, with already at least an inch accumulated in Goodland. Get the latest look at radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

A cold front brought not only the snow, but strong north winds today, making it feel very chilly in the 20s and teens.

We will stay on the cold side for the rest of the day too, so be sure to bundle up before you head out!

But, it will actually turn even colder later this weekend, with yet another chance for snow on Sunday.

And we desperately need that moisture… The drought monitor that was just updated today shows even worse conditions across the state, with Wichita now in the Severe Drought category.

I’ll have the latest on how much moisture we’re expecting this weekend, straight ahead on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady