Laura’s Look: Morning light snow/flurries north

A cold start to the month of February with a little snow in northwest Kansas. At most, we’re looking at a dusting with minimal travel impacts. For a live look at radar, click here.

More clouds and stiff winds today. Highs to only top in the 30s and 40s.

Sharply colder tonight as lows drop back into the teens under partly cloudy skies.

Rebounding temperatures into the first half of the weekend.

Another blast of cold air slides by Sunday, putting a half to the mild temperatures.

On top of the cold, there’s a small chance for flurries or light snow. Amounts look minimal and favor the northern half of the state.

Make sure to check in with us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m., let’s track the snow that’s falling across the state and get you ready for the weekend! – Laura Bannon