Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild Today, Cooler Tomorrow

Scattered clouds continue across the state today, but we’re still getting some sunshine peeking through.

It will be mild again today despite the dominant clouds, and thankfully the winds aren’t nearly as strong as yesterday.

A front will be passing through tonight, though, bringing in cooler temperatures and the chance for some light snow in northwestern Kansas.

It has obviously been very dry lately, and unfortunately the current outlook shows the likelihood of the drought worsening across Kansas in the coming months.

We do have a few small chances for winter weather over the next week, though. I’ll have the details coming up on KSN News at Noon!

~Katie the Weather Lady