Teachman’s Take: Temp Tug of War Awaits

By

A cold front slowly crossed the state today.  You probably felt the winds of change!  Wichita was able to keep a hold of the milder temps, but the rest of the state only saw temps in the 40s and lower 50s this afternoon.

Overnight and heading into Thursday, there is a limited chance for flurries and light snow showers in northwest Kansas.

Any accumulations will be light and shouldn’t be a problem for drivers.

Temps will be back and forth over the next week.

Just when you think it’s start to get warmer, we get another surge of colder air.  The biggest drop will come by Sunday.

There is one quick moving system expected over the weekend that could bring flurries and light snow into parts of the state.

Trends want to put the bulk of the snow to our north.  This is still days away and further tweaks will occur as the system gets closer.  I’ll talk about it and show you the wild swings in temps on KSN News tonight. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

