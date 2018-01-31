Laura’s Look: Wild temperature swings

Seesaw temperatures continue heading into the weekend. Today will certainly be one of the warmer days with an added bonus of lighter winds.

Cooler air takes over for the rest of the work week. Flurries and even light snow is possible tonight in northwest Kansas.

Little to no accumulation with minimal travel impacts expected.

All eyes on the weekend as another system rolls on through and takes our temperatures back another notch.

Some folks could even see a little snow by Super Bowl Sunday on top of the bone chilling temperatures. Still too early to put out snow totals but make sure to check back with us through the week.

temperatures go this weekend before warming back up next week.