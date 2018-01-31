Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Wild temperature swings

By under

Seesaw temperatures continue heading into the weekend. Today will certainly be one of the warmer days with an added bonus of lighter winds.

Kansas Today

Cooler air takes over for the rest of the work week. Flurries and even light snow is possible tonight in northwest Kansas.

Kansas Tonight

Little to no accumulation with minimal travel impacts expected.

Thursday morning

All eyes on the weekend as another system rolls on through and takes our temperatures back another notch.

This Weekend

Some folks could even see a little snow by Super Bowl Sunday on top of the bone chilling temperatures. Still too early to put out snow totals but make sure to check back with us through the week.

Make sure to check in with us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. — I’ll show you how low temperatures go this weekend before warming back up next week. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s