Laura’s Look: Wind and fire weather concerns today

As the temperature goes up today, so does the wind.

Red flag warnings have been issued across the southern half of the state. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

We’re kicking off Tuesday in the freezer but a delightful warm up comes our way this afternoon.

Another cold front drops in tomorrow, prompting chilly conditions for the rest of the week. By Wednesday night, folks in northwest Kansas may see flurries or light snow, although it won’t amount to much.

Even colder air pours into the state this weekend. There is a small potential for flurries and light snow across Kansas. This is still days away, a lot can and will change.

It DOES look like Old Man Winter is making his way back to Kansas. – Laura Bannon