Laura’s Look: Brief cold snap

Good morning and happy Monday!

Look for sunny to partly cloudy skies today with a wide range of temperatures. It’ll be warmer to the west with highs in the 50s. Not nearly as warm elsewhere with temperatures in the 30s. Winds will be much lighter before kicking back up tomorrow.

We’ll feel a winter chill again tonight with lows in the teens and 20s under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday brings a nice warm-up but that comes along with stronger winds. Due to the continued dry conditions, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for a portion of southwest Kansas and a portion of Oklahoma.

Fire Weather Watch

This is only a brief warm up as another cold front moves through mid-week. There is a small chance of rain and snow in northwest Kansas Wednesday night into Thursday. Minor accumulations are possible.

Colder weather continues through the end of the school and work week.

Make sure to check in with us on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again on KSN News at Noon. We’ll check out the roller coaster temperatures and time out the winter weather hour by hour. – Laura Bannon

 

