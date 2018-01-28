Western’s Weather Wrap: Turning Colder Briefly

Our high temperatures today were nice and mild in southern Kansas again, but colder air has been sinking in from the north.

As this front passes through, we’re seeing a change to northerly winds. But the strong southerly winds from earlier today caused the spread of a few grassfires across southern Kansas.

The winds will lighten up for your Monday, but it will still be very cold in the morning, with temperatures only climbing into the 30s through the afternoon. Bundle up tomorrow!

This cool down won’t last long though, as strong southerly winds kick back in on Tuesday, bringing us back to the 50s and 60s.

Unfortunately though, with these milder temperatures and gusty winds, the fire danger will be very high yet again on Tuesday, so please be cautious!

I’ll let you know when we could see moisture again, tonight on KSN News at 10.

~Katie the Weather Lady