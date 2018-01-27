Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild and Windy Sunday

It’s been a beautiful day with mild temperatures, lots of sunshine, and thankfully much lighter winds. Hope everyone got to enjoy it!

Tomorrow will be another nice and mild day with plenty of sun, but unfortunately the winds will return – which means the fire danger is very high yet again, due to the continued dry conditions. Please be cautious!

Temperatures will then be all over the place for the next week. A front will cool us down Monday, then we quickly warm back up, before cooling down again on Thursday. Overall our very dry stretch continues, which means fire weather will remain the big story, but we do have at least a small chance for snow in northwest Kansas on Thursday.

I’ll have more details on these snow chances on KSN News at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

