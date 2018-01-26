Western’s Weather Wrap: Fire Danger Continues

Our winds are already picking up significantly again this morning, so hang on tight to that steering wheel!

Today will be much like yesterday with mild temperatures and strong winds, but just with a few more clouds.

Because of the dry conditions and gusty winds, the fire danger remains our biggest concern today. A *Fire Weather Warning* is in place for the counties in pink, plus a *Wind Advisory* is in place for the counties in tan until 6 PM.

A front is tracking across the state though, bringing northwest winds and slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. For the most part we are expected to stay dry with this, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out in our far southeastern counties this evening and into the night.

I’ll have more details on your weekend forecast and if we have any hope for drought relief in sight, coming up on KSN News at Noon! Or you can watch our latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady