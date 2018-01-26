Teachman’s Take: Winds Will Ease Soon

In most cities across Kansas, the winds have been even stronger today. Winds have gusted to nearly 50 MPH in Wichita!

Wind Advisories shaded in tan and Red Flag Warnings in pink will remain in effect through this evening.

Winds will continue to gust in excess of 50 MPH until the cold front that’s currently working across the state passes through completely. Conditions are also bone dry which plays into our high fire risk this evening.

At least the temps have trended on the warmer side! However, it won’t last…

As the cold front cruises by this evening, it will help to create a few spotty showers, namely southeast of the Turnpike.

Don’t get too excited because not many of us will get the rain and if we do, it won’t be much.

Any hints of moisture will depart shortly after midnight, giving a sun-filled weekend. Temps will be dropping day after day through early next week. Join me tonight on KSN News at 5, 6 and 10. I’ll let you know how much colder it will get and if next week’s system looks favorable for any rain. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman