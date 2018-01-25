Teachman’s Take: Slim Shower Chance by the Weekend

Our fire risk has been high today throughout the majority of Kansas. Fire Weather Warnings have been extended now to 8 PM this evening.

Overnight, winds will remain gusty which will keep temps up.

Friday, a cold front will work across the state. It will bring a chance for a few spotty showers by evening.

Unfortunately, only areas along and southeast of the Turnpike will stand a chance. And even then, any amounts will be light.

Temps will fall over the weekend and into early next week.

Join me tonight on KSN for a look at when Old Man Winter will make his official return and if there are any other hopes of moisture in the short term. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman