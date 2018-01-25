Laura’s Look: Strong winds lead to high fire danger today

Strong winds on Thursday will lead to serious concerns about fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to hit hard, up to 40MPH. A red flag warning is in effect today for a portion of southern Kansas due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and do not carelessly throw cigarettes out the window.

Despite the wind, it’ll be delightfully warm.

The wind won’t back down tonight with gusty south winds of 20 to 35 MPH. Otherwise, it’ll be brisk to start Friday.

Our next cold front arrives this weekend. There’s a small potential for a spotty shower or two in southeast Kansas Friday night — majority of the state will stay dry.

Still no signs of true winter coming anytime soon! Comfy temperatures roll through the weekend and into next week.

I’ll have your forecast all morning on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon