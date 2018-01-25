Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Strong winds lead to high fire danger today

By under

Strong winds on Thursday will lead to serious concerns about fire danger. Wind gusts are expected to hit hard, up to 40MPH.  A red flag warning is in effect today for a portion of southern Kansas due to critical fire weather conditions. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged and do not carelessly throw cigarettes out the window.

Red Flag Warnings

Despite the wind, it’ll be delightfully warm.

Kansas Today

The wind won’t back down tonight with gusty south winds of 20 to 35 MPH. Otherwise, it’ll be brisk to start Friday.

Kansas Tonight

Our next cold front arrives this weekend. There’s a small potential for a spotty shower or two in southeast Kansas Friday night — majority of the state will stay dry.

Friday Night StormCast

Still no signs of true winter coming anytime soon! Comfy temperatures roll through the weekend and into next week.

Weekend Forecast

I’ll have your forecast all morning on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s