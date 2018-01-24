Teachman’s Take: High Fire Danger Thursday

Things continue to look up when it comes to temperatures! It has been a nice, sunny and slightly breezy day.

Heading into Thursday, while the temps will warm, the winds won’t be so nice.

They will gust in excess of 40 MPH and considering how dry conditions are in southerly Kansas, there is a high fire risk. Red Flag Warnings are in effect for the majority of southern Kansas for Thursday.

Please don’t be the spark that starts a grass fire and help spread the word about no burning!

A cold front will sweep through by the weekend. There is a slight chance for a few showers to pop up southeast of Wichita by Friday evening. Unfortunately, not many folks will see any rain.

And if they do, the amounts will be light and confined to the southeast of Wichita.

While temperatures will cool down slightly for the weekend. It will still be gorgeous. I’ll help you make your weekend outdoor plans tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman