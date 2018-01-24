Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Trending more like spring

By under

Above normal temperatures and loads of sunshine continues through the end of the week.

Temperature Trend

Winds will be breezy today allowing for temperatures to climb into the 50s. Hit up a round of golf if you can!

Golfer’s Forecast

Skies remain clear heading into Thursday with low temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

Kansas Tonight

Due to the wind and warmer conditions on Thursday, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for a portion of southern Kansas. This means that any fires that start will spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Fire Watch

The next storm system will bring a small chance for a shower to the southeast of the Wichita Metro for Friday night.

Friday Night StormCast

Still no meaningful moisture to speak about for the next 7 days across the state. No significant cold snaps to speak about either, above normal temperatures are here to stay.

I’ll have your forecast on Kansas Today from 4:30-7 a.m. and again on KSN News at Noon. – Laura Bannon

