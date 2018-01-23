Teachman’s Take: Warmer Trend Continues…

It’s been a gorgeous day all across Kansas this Tuesday. Temps have warmed quickly in areas not hit by the snow earlier this week.

However, where the snow pack is thickest, temps are the coldest. Temps will continue to climb throughout the rest of the work week.

As temps rise, so will our fire danger. Right now, there is Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday for SW Kansas.

Rounding out January and into February, we’re expecting moisture amounts to stay on the lower end.

Temps will favor warmer conditions through next month. This isn’t good news for our drought going forward. I’ll talk about it tonight on KSN and let you know about a “small” chance for rain in the days to come. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman