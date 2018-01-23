Teachman’s Take: Warmer Trend Continues…

By

It’s been a gorgeous day all across Kansas this Tuesday.  Temps have warmed quickly in areas not hit by the snow earlier this week.

However, where the snow pack is thickest, temps are the coldest.  Temps will continue to climb throughout the rest of the work week.

As temps rise, so will our fire danger.  Right now, there is  Fire Weather Watch in effect for Thursday for SW Kansas.

Rounding out January and into February, we’re expecting moisture amounts to stay on the lower end.

Temps will favor warmer conditions through next month.This isn’t good news for our drought going forward.  I’ll talk about it tonight on KSN and let you know about a “small” chance for rain in the days to come. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s