Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Waiting On The Winds….

By under

The snow is moving out.  But, it will take a few hours before the winds relax.

We have had a peak wind gust at the Medicine Lodge Airport this afternoon of 63 MPH.  Wichita also had a strong wind gust of 46 MPH as well!  Once this storm system marches farther northeast, the winds will weaken overnight.

This storm was definitely powerful when it came through dropping more than a foot of snow in parts of NW KS and SW NE.

The amount of snow will play a key part in how cold you get tonight.  You will be warmer if you didn’t get much.  Clearing skies, lighter winds and a blanket of snow means temperatures will approach the single digits overnight.

Temps will warm gradually the rest of the work week.  Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at when we hit the 60s again and for how long before our next cool down. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s