Teachman’s Take: Waiting On The Winds….

The snow is moving out. But, it will take a few hours before the winds relax.

We have had a peak wind gust at the Medicine Lodge Airport this afternoon of 63 MPH. Wichita also had a strong wind gust of 46 MPH as well! Once this storm system marches farther northeast, the winds will weaken overnight.

This storm was definitely powerful when it came through dropping more than a foot of snow in parts of NW KS and SW NE.

The amount of snow will play a key part in how cold you get tonight. You will be warmer if you didn’t get much. Clearing skies, lighter winds and a blanket of snow means temperatures will approach the single digits overnight.

Temps will warm gradually the rest of the work week. Join me tonight on KSN News for a look at when we hit the 60s again and for how long before our next cool down. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman