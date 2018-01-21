Western’s Weather Wrap: Northwest Kansas Blizzard

A *Blizzard Warning* is now in effect for the counties in blue (NW Kansas/SW Nebraska) through tomorrow morning. This is the area expected to receive the highest impacts from the snow. We also have a *Winter Storm Warning* in pink and a *Winter Weather Advisory* in purple. But all of these areas will be dealing with slick roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

We have already gotten a layer of ice and several inches of snow in our far northwestern counties, and the snow continues to fall. Get the latest radar view right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

Road and school closures have already been reported too, and heavy snow will continue to fall through the night, so expect more to come. Southwest Kansas will see light snow, northcentral Kansas will see freezing rain transitioning to heavy snow, and southcentral Kansas will see light rain showers transitioning to flurries.

The snow will move northeast throughout the day tomorrow, mainly impacting northcentral Kansas with accumulating snow and reduced visibility for your Monday. The winds will be very significant tonight through tomorrow all across the state though, bringing back brutal wind chills.

Our estimated snowfall totals are around 6″ to even up to 10″ in NW KS/SW NE by the time the snow has all moved out. The amounts will then taper off quickly to the south. The Wichita Metro is not expected to receive accumulating snow.

This winter storm will be with us through tomorrow, so be sure to stick with KSN for updates. I’ll have more details tonight on KSN News at 10, and you can always watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

Or watch my updated Facebook video here: https://www.facebook.com/KSNNews/videos/10156030062789725/

~Katie the Weather Lady