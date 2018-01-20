Western’s Weather Wrap: Winter Returns Sunday

It was unusually warm across most of Kansas today, so hopefully you got outside to enjoy it!

Tomorrow will actually still be very mild in Wichita, though much of the state will be cooler. We’ll also see mostly cloudy skies, gusty winds, and the chance for some patchy drizzle and spotty showers throughout the day.

So tomorrow will be fairly quiet for Wichita, but it’s a different story for northwestern Kansas. A *Winter Storm Warning* is in effect for the counties in pink, and a *Winter Weather Advisory* is in place for the counties in purple for tomorrow morning through Monday morning. Both of these areas are expected to see freezing drizzle and slick roads Sunday morning, then blowing snow and reduced visibility Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. The highest snow accumulations will be for the counties in pink with up to 4-8″ possible.

Wichita won’t see much, but a good chunk of the state will be experiencing drizzle tomorrow morning, with the biggest concern for icy roads being in northwestern Kansas.

Then the snow primarily starts to move in from the northwest tomorrow afternoon, accompanied by significant north winds, causing whiteout conditions at times and making travel extremely hazardous.

Get the latest on potential snowfall totals tonight on KSN News at 10, or watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady