Teachman’s Take: Weekend Winter Storm

Although it’s been a bit on the breezy side, it has been a BEAUTIFUL day! Temps soared into the upper 50s in Wichita with lots of 60s and 70s in western Kansas.

BIG changes are on the way for the weekend. While we’ll get another warm and windy day on Saturday with highs in the 60s, Sunday’s the day to monitor closely for travel troubles.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for parts of NW Kansas and SW Nebraska, shaded in blue. This is where the majority of the snow will fall. Wind will also be a concern, causing blowing and drifting.

Sunday late in the morning, I”m expect a light wintry mix to change to all snow in NW Kansas first.

As we go through the day, the snow will spread to the east/northeast. While wintry weather takes over the northern half of the state, SW Kansas will then start to get into the action by afternoon as rain changes to all snow.

Unfortunately, Wichita isn’t on the receiving end of much moisture. Drizzle is possible along with spotty rain showers Saturday night and into Sunday.

Sunday night and into Monday morning, the snow will track to the north. Wichita may see some flurries or a light dusting, but the majority of the snow will fall along and north of I-70.

Be sure to join me tonight on KSN News for the latest snowfall totals and a look at how much temperatures will drop behind this system. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman