Laura’s Look: From spring to winter

Happy Friday! The weekend is finally here.

Early morning temperatures are around the freezing mark. You can ditch the heavy coat before you head out the door, a warm jacket should do just fine.

This is just a sign as to where we are headed for today!

We’ll keep with a breeze tonight with chilly low temperatures in the 30s.

Even warmer by Saturday with highs tapping into the 60s, even the 70s in western Kansas.

Our next winter storm arrives for the end of the weekend. We’re still on track for a light wintry mix to transition into snow in northern Kansas though the day. This is where we’re expecting the highest snow accumulations, travel may be difficult during this time.

After looking over fresh data this morning, it appears that most of the meaningful moisture will miss the Wichita Metro. The track of this storm may change, make sure to check back with us throughout the weekend. I’ll have your forecast coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7. – Laura Bannon