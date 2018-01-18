Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: On cruise control for now

Good Thursday morning! Temperatures on the rise heading into the weekend.

A delightful winter day is in store. Under sun drenched skies temperatures to climb into the 50s and 60s.

By tonight, winds relax and temperatures fall back into the 20s under mostly clear skies for everyone.

The spring fling continues into the weekend with highs soaring into the 60s! Make sure to make the best of it because cooler changes are coming by Sunday.

Our next storm system is on the way for the second half of the weekend. Light snow to spread across northwest Kansas late in the morning on Sunday.

Still for Wichita we’re expecting to stay in liquid form although there may be a moment where we see a burst of snow in the mix. Most of the winter weather appears to stay to the north! This system clears out heading in the new week. Temperatures don’t tumble back too hard behind this next cold front. In fact, above normal temperatures are expected for the next seven days.

I’ll have your forecast coming up on Kansas Today from 4:30-7. – Laura Bannon

