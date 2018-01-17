Leon’s Breakfast Blog: It’s a Beautiful Day to Retire!!

We have some really good news in the forecast today!! Finally we will start to scour out that bitter Arctic air and return to more seasonal conditions… Just keep in mind it is going to be a slow change!! As of 4AM this morning we are starting to see a shift in the temps and a warm up compared to where we were at 4AM yesterday morning!

SW winds will start to usher in “less cold” air as a warmer ridge of high pressure begins to build in and warm us up heading into the weekend!

Today Western Kansas continues to get milder and milder with temps into the 40s!! Even with wall to wall sunshine Wichita will only make it up to the freezing point!!

What a turn around we have for you over the next couple of days! From freezing to the 50s and even some 60s!! WOW!! It’s a great way to end the week!!

On a personal note… Today is my last day at KSN… As we mentioned a few weeks ago, I have decided to retire. After a 30 year career in broadcasting with nearly half of those years spent at KSN I’ve decided it’s time to shift my focus to the next chapter in my life. The staff and crew on Kansas Today are like a family and I will miss working with them and I will miss the wonderful viewers who make these hours worthwhile too!! This Saturday I will marry the most amazing woman I’ve ever had the honor of knowing and from there on we start a brand new life together without that 1AM alarm going off… Take care my friends!