Teachman’s Take: Bitter Overnight, Better Wednesday

Wind chills today have hovered mainly in the single digits throughout the state. Overnight, wind chills will drop below zero in most cities, which will make the bus stop in the morning feel brutal.

Improvements are coming as early as Wednesday afternoon. Winds will pump in from the south, allowing temps in Wichita to warm to the freezing point. Elsewhere, we’ll rebound into the 40s.

This warming trend will continue through the rest of the work week. However, changes are brewing for the weekend. When you see the 60s in January, you know nature has something up its sleeve.

A storm system will arrive Sunday morning. Temps today look warmer which could work into our favor and give us more rain initially. But, once the colder air sweeps in behind it, a band of snow will be likely. I’ll be tracking it tonight on KSN News. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman