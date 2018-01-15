Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Another Winter Storm!

It is a fast mover, but you are going to notice a big change!! An Alberta Clipper system is going to rip across the state this morning bringing a little bit of snow on top of a little bit of glaze ice and then MUCH colder air!! Travel conditions will continue to deteriorate through the morning as light snow accumulates on top of that ice.

Once the snow is over round two begins!! Bitterly cold Arctic air will move in driven by strong NW winds. wind chills will be 10 to 20 below zero tonight!! Dangerously cold!! By this evening’s commute we will already have sub-zero wind chills!!

We aren’t expecting a lot of snow from this system but it will fall on that glaze of ice and it will be even slicker!! Take it easy out there!!

High temps have already been reached today so for the rest of the afternoon expect increasing winds, clearing skies and crashing temps!!

The Storm Tracker 3 weather team will keep you posted through the day so stay with us here on KSN