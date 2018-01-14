Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Another Arctic Blast

Hope you got outside and enjoyed the nice January weather we had today! It was unusually mild for this time of year with highs in the 40s and 50s.

And then we capped it off with a gorgeous sunset! But big changes are on the way…

We have Winter Weather Advisories (purple) in place for tonight into tomorrow in central/eastern Kansas. Then a Wind Chill Advisory (blue) is in place for the majority of the state tomorrow into Tuesday.

A major cold front is on the way for tonight, bringing falling temperatures for tomorrow, along with rain changing to snow starting in northern Kansas and moving south into the night.

Allow yourself some extra time on your morning commute tomorrow with reduced visibility and potentially slick roads. But the snow will quickly clear out by the afternoon, leaving us with gusty north winds and brutally cold temperatures for the rest of our Monday.

I’ll have the latest on our potential snowfall totals tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

