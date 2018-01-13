Western’s Weather Wrap: Briefly Milder Sunday

Light snow is falling in mainly central Kansas tonight, but little to no impacts are expected from this. Check the latest radar right here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/

The snow will exit by tomorrow morning, allowing some sunshine to break out by the afternoon. Temperatures will then be much milder for our Sunday in the 40s and 50s!

But, this warm-up won’t last long… Yet another cold front will move through Sunday night, sending our temperatures plummeting for Monday and Tuesday.

This arctic air will also bring some light snow tomorrow night into Monday morning, with a dusting possible across the state, perhaps up to an inch in northcentral Kansas.

~Katie the Weather Lady