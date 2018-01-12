Leon’s Breakfast Blog: More Cold Days

Good morning folks!! Oh my!! I know yesterday was cold and nasty with snow, wind and ice… This morning we don’t have the snow and ice but we still have the cold!! At the early hour I’m writing this we are nearly 40 degrees colder than we were at this time (5AM) yesterday!!

We aren’t going to have any great warm up today but at least the winds will ease up a little bit… Still, we are going to be stuck in a bowl of cold air through Saturday…

Our forecast today is almost a tale of two climates… We will have about a 20 degree temp range from east to west. Check out how that jet stream splits the state… The coldest temps today will be trapped in the central and NE part and warmer days are expected to the SW.

Clouds will be on the increase from west to east today so while we will have a clear sunrise this morning expect a cold grey day as we wrap up your Friday afternoon.

The extended forecast is really pretty quiet. Other than a brief bump in the temps on Sunday we will be pretty cold. A fast moving Alberta clipper system will rip through the state on Monday and it might squeeze out a few snow flurries, but don’t expect any accumulations, The way it looks right now… At this point only NW KS might see a dusting at best…

So bundle up, hunker down and expect some pretty cold temps for the next several days… And please remember your furry family members… These cold temps impact your pets just like they impact you!! Have a good weekend!