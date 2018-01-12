Laura’s Look: Half and half weekend

The cold weather will linger into the first half of the weekend with “warmer” temperatures by Sunday.

Another bitter night with lows in the single digits. Any evening flurries and light snow will come to an end. Light accumulations possible in western Kansas.

Another raw afternoon tomorrow with highs in the 20s but sunshine will be a nice added bonus.

Warmer temperatures return on Sunday and when I say warmer I mean highs will climb above freezing!

Another blast of arctic air comes rumbling in for the start of the new work week. It could bring along another round of winter weather to Kansas. I’ll have those details coming up on KSN News this evening.