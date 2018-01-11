Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Fast Winter Storm

It is a busy morning with a fast moving winter storm pushing across the state. A winter weather adv. is in effect till noon today. Very strong winds will cause blizzard conditions, icy roads and tricky travel!!

Snow will come to an end quickly from west to east and thanks to the speed of the storm system accumulations will not be as bad as they could be.

Temps will be steady to falling today because of very strong NW winds bringing in Arctic air… Check out the peak wind gusts we’ve had so far today!

I know it may be hard to believe, but by this afternoon we should start to see the sun returning. Expect clearing from west to east today. By the time you are reading this, our daytime highs have already been reached. Still, even with the storm ending and sun returning, roads will be slick and icy!! Travel conditions will be very difficult this morning and afternoon. Please stay safe!! Tomorrow and the rest of the week our weather stays cold but dries out again.