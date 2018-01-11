Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Fast Winter Storm

By under

It is a busy morning with a fast moving winter storm pushing across the state. A winter weather adv. is in effect till noon today. Very strong winds will cause blizzard conditions, icy roads and tricky travel!!

Snow will come to an end quickly from west to east and thanks to the speed of the storm system accumulations will not be as bad as they could be.

Temps will be steady to falling today because of very strong NW winds bringing in Arctic air… Check out the peak wind gusts we’ve had so far today!

I know it may be hard to believe, but by this afternoon we should start to see the sun returning. Expect clearing from west to east today. By the time you are reading this, our daytime highs have already been reached. Still, even with the storm ending and sun returning, roads will be slick and icy!! Travel conditions will be very difficult this morning and afternoon. Please stay safe!! Tomorrow and the rest of the week our weather stays cold but dries out again.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s