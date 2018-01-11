Laura’s Look: Back to bitter chills

Our winter storm has moved out, leaving behind slick roads and brutal wind chills.

Most of the snow fell across the norther half of the state with 1-3″ of snow and isolated higher amounts around Salina. Even the Wichita Metro ended up with a trace of snow.

For tonight, very cold with low temperatures in the single digits. Even colder when you factor in the wind. There is concern for any moisture leftover on roads to refreeze tonight, be mindful of the potential of slick roads on your Friday commute.

Staying in the freezer tomorrow with highs in the 20s. It won’t be nearly as windy but wind chills will easily be in the teens.

There is a small chance of flurries for Friday which will spread across Central and Eastern Kansas. Little to no additional accumulation expected.

The weekend starts off cold but temperatures recover by Sunday, I’ll have your forecast coming up this evening on KSN News. – Laura Bannon