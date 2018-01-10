Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Winter is Coming!

Enjoy it while it lasts… Clouds will mix with a bit of sun today, but overall a nice mild afternoon… Then winter returns…

Winter is coming folks!! A strong and very fast winter storm will move through Kansas overnight tonight and early tomorrow morning…

Strong NW winds and heavy snow ovenight will cause blizzard conditions mainly across NC and NW KS although parts of SW KS will also see some accumulating snow and reduced visibility near day break tomorrow.

Although the snow fall will be pretty heavy at times this storm is moving very quickly so it won’t have long to put down it’s snow. Still, There will be snow accumulations. At this point it looks like the heaviest snow will be in NC KS. Wichita could see some light snow and flurries but we are not looking at much if any accumulations.

Stay tuned to KSN as we continue to track this winter storm.