Laura’s Look: Colder tonight with rain and snow/blowing snow

We’re on track for a winter storm to impact Kansas tonight into Thursday morning.

Rainfall is expected spread into western Kansas this evening and quickly switch to snow overnight. The highest totals are expected to be across northern Kansas with 1 to 3 inches expected with locally higher amounts. Fierce winds will create whiteout conditions. Traveling will be hazardous and should be avoided if possible.

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for overnight tonight into tomorrow morning for a good portion of the state due to potential whiteout conditions.

Snow and blowing snow to taper off from west to east Thursday morning. High temperatures tomorrow will only climb into the 20s and 30s with bitter chills expected.

Even colder air will pour into the state for the weekend, I’ll have the latest on KSN News this evening. – Laura Bannon