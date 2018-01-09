Weather Blog

Leon’s Breakfast Blog: A Few Days of Spring…

Not a bad start to the day and there isn’t any ice out there to cause you a problem this morning! Check out how much warmer we are already!!

Chilly temperatures stick around under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a cold start to Tuesday with temperatures at or below freezing. A wind swept warmth for the afternoon with a 3PM high temperature of 56 degrees.

 

Unusually mild temperatures taking over for the next couple of days… Then our next storm system arrives on Wednesday and brings the chance for a few showers, before a cold front drops us back down into the 30s for the second half of the week. No moisture expected in the weekend time frame.

We will have a fast moving winter storm plow through Wednesday night through Thursday morning. I think there will be some travel problems on I-70 due to blowing snow and reduced viability, but I’m not thinking there will be much accumulations… As far as winter storms go, I’d say this will be a lower impact event. However it will be quite windy and quite a bit colder!!

 

