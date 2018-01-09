Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Enjoy it now; Winter is coming

By under

A big drop in temperatures can be expected for the second half of the week, that comes along with snow and rain chances for some.

For tonight, it won’t be nearly as cold with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Winds remain breezy at times which will make it feel colder.

Even warmer for tomorrow, make sure to get out and enjoy it although the wind will be a nuisance.

Rain chances increase late Wednesday for western Kansas. Through the overnight hours is when rain will turn to snow.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect during this time period for western and northern Kansas.

Traveling will be difficult Thursday morning due to snow and blowing snow. Highest snow totals will be along and north of I-70.

Turning sharply colder behind this system. I’ll have your forecast coming up on KSN News this evening. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s