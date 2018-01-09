Laura’s Look: Enjoy it now; Winter is coming

A big drop in temperatures can be expected for the second half of the week, that comes along with snow and rain chances for some.

For tonight, it won’t be nearly as cold with temperatures falling back into the 40s. Winds remain breezy at times which will make it feel colder.

Even warmer for tomorrow, make sure to get out and enjoy it although the wind will be a nuisance.

Rain chances increase late Wednesday for western Kansas. Through the overnight hours is when rain will turn to snow.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect during this time period for western and northern Kansas.

Traveling will be difficult Thursday morning due to snow and blowing snow. Highest snow totals will be along and north of I-70.

Turning sharply colder behind this system. I’ll have your forecast coming up on KSN News this evening. – Laura Bannon