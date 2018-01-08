Laura’s Look: Half and half week

After a bitter start to 2018 things are finally warming up.

For tonight, it’ll be cold again with lows in the 20s and 30s. Areas of dense fog can be expected across southeast Kansas through Tuesday morning.

Even warmer tomorrow with highs in the 50s and 60s. The warmth though, comes with a typical Kansas wind.

Our next storm system will put a halt to the unseasonably warm weather for the second half of the week.

A lot can and will change from now until Wednesday night, make sure to check back with us frequently. Current thinking is rain will move into western Kansas late Wednesday and transition into snow overnight. Highest snow accumulations look to stay farther to the north with this system. Blowing snow can be expected early Thursday morning for areas along and North of I-70.

I’ll have more details highlighted for you this evening on KSN News. – Laura Bannon