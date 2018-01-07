Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild Stretch Ahead

By under

After a rainy day across parts of the state, the rain has now exited the region to the southeast.

Low rainfall totals overall, but it was the most rain Wichita has seen since November 29th, so we’ll take whatever we can get at this point!

We’ll continue to see clearing skies and temperatures then turning colder overnight, but sunshine will take over tomorrow and warm our temperatures right back up.

Highs will soar well above normal to near 60° throughout the first half of this week, before the bottom falls out again for the second half of the week…

This mid-week cold front is also going to bring the chance for rain and snow across the state, with accumulations possible in especially northwest Kansas, so stay tuned for updates throughout this week!

I’ll have more on this next big storm system tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s