Western’s Weather Wrap: Mild Stretch Ahead

After a rainy day across parts of the state, the rain has now exited the region to the southeast.

Low rainfall totals overall, but it was the most rain Wichita has seen since November 29th, so we’ll take whatever we can get at this point!

We’ll continue to see clearing skies and temperatures then turning colder overnight, but sunshine will take over tomorrow and warm our temperatures right back up.

Highs will soar well above normal to near 60° throughout the first half of this week, before the bottom falls out again for the second half of the week…

This mid-week cold front is also going to bring the chance for rain and snow across the state, with accumulations possible in especially northwest Kansas, so stay tuned for updates throughout this week!

I’ll have more on this next big storm system tonight on KSN News at 10, or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady