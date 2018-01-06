Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Sunday Showers

By under

It was a pretty nice Saturday overall with normal January temperatures into the 40s!

We’ll actually stay fairly mild tonight into tomorrow too, due to increasing moisture across the region. This will allow for fog and drizzle tonight into tomorrow morning, some of which may cause slick spots in our northern and western counties due to freezing, so be cautious on the roads if you head out early Sunday.

Light showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow, mainly in southcentral Kansas including Wichita, before it all exits by Sunday evening.

We’ll take whatever moisture we can get at this point, but unfortunately we aren’t looking at a whole lot of rain tomorrow, with just up to maybe a half an inch in far southeastern Kansas.

More details on tomorrow’s rain and freezing potential tonight on KSN after the game! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s