Western’s Weather Wrap: Sunday Showers

It was a pretty nice Saturday overall with normal January temperatures into the 40s!

We’ll actually stay fairly mild tonight into tomorrow too, due to increasing moisture across the region. This will allow for fog and drizzle tonight into tomorrow morning, some of which may cause slick spots in our northern and western counties due to freezing, so be cautious on the roads if you head out early Sunday.

Light showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow, mainly in southcentral Kansas including Wichita, before it all exits by Sunday evening.

We’ll take whatever moisture we can get at this point, but unfortunately we aren’t looking at a whole lot of rain tomorrow, with just up to maybe a half an inch in far southeastern Kansas.

More details on tomorrow’s rain and freezing potential tonight on KSN after the game! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady