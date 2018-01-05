Weather Blog

Teachman’s Take: Chance for Rain Over the Weekend

By under

The clouds are in the process of thickening up.  Now, we wait for rain.

We’ll remain dry through your Saturday with more clouds than sunshine.  Temperatures will once again stay on the milder side of things.

After midnight on Sunday, moisture starts to move into western Kansas.  Before the sun comes up, there could be some sneaky slick spots, so keep an eye out as temperatures here will be below freezing.

We may also have a brief window of freezing drizzle or freezing rain in northcentral Kansas early Sunday morning.  But, it will be a race against time because temperatures will be in the process of warming from the southwest to the northeast throughout Kansas.  That means as more rain develops midday Sunday through early evening, it will all be liquid.

Unfortunately, not all of us will see this moisture and amounts look light.  I’ll have an updated look at rainfall amounts tonight on KSN News.  Plus, I’ll give you a heads up regarding a potential storm for late next week that could bring rain and/or snow to parts of the state. – Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman

