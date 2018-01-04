Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Slowly Getting Back to Normal

Still a pretty cold start to the day but we are a few degrees warmer than this time yesterday!!

So we are headed the right way today… Partly to mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to more sun by this afternoon as temps climb a few more degrees… This is because the big ridge of high pressure in the western half of the nation gradually shifts east. As that happens you can see how the cold arctic air is pushed further to the east… Think of that high pressure as a huge atmospheric bulldozer shoving all that cold out of the area.

Wichita will still be pretty chilly today with highs reaching nearly 40 degrees… Meanwhile, Western Kansas will be into the upper 40s and 50s… Look at the picture just above… You can see how the warmer air is being pushed into the west.

Over the next few days we will keep adding a few degrees staying near seasonal highs of 41 degrees.

Planning on travel today? If the Mid-Atlantic or NE US is in your travel plans, consider changing your plans!!

A massive Nor’easter is hammering the area with hurricane force wind gusts and blizzard conditions. Travel to the NE is not advised and there will be major delays and cancellations.