Leon’s Breakfast Blog: Baby Steps

We are taking baby steps every day toward warmer temps… Now don’t get me wrong, it’s still going to be pretty cold, but each day is slightly less cold as a ridge of high pressure builds back into the Central Plains states…

You know it’s been cold when we start to celebrate the chance that our highs will finally be warm enough to melt ice, but that is how far in the deep freeze we have been! Gradual warming in Western Kansas will bring temps up to and even beyond normal this afternoon.

Each day we add a few degrees, and by the end of the week we will finally be back to what normal temps should be in early January.

I think the one consistent question that is on everyone’s mind is where is the rain or snow or sleet or anything!?!?!? I’m afraid the most honest answer I can give you is this… Yes, there is a slight chance we could see some rain late Saturday night into Sunday, but that is still several days away and those chances are not great and even if we do get some rain, it looks like most of it will fall East of the KSN viewing area.