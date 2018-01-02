Laura’s Look: Temperatures trending back up

A slow warming trend continues through week’s end. Above normal temperatures expected by the weekend.

It’s still bitter outside but it’s 10 to 20 degrees from where we were yesterday at this time.

For tonight, lows temperatures will drop back into the low teens under clear to partly cloudy skies. Winds remain light but bitter chills can be expected.

The thaw out continues into Wednesday with temperatures warming into the 30s across the state. Chilly breezes will send wind chills back into the 20s for most of the day.

Temperatures take off heading into the weekend. Look for highs in the 40s and even the 50s across western Kansas.

There is a small chance for moisture in the second half of the weekend, I’ll show you who gets in on the action coming up on KSN News at 5,6, and 10. – Laura Bannon