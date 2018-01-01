Western’s Weather Wrap: Teeth-Chattering Start to 2018

The coldest morning of the holiday weekend is finally here… Wind chills are around 10 to 20 degrees below zero to kick off 2018. These are dangerously cold temperatures, so just stay inside if you can!

And we won’t recover much on this New Year’s Day. Highs today will reach the teens, just like how we ended 2017, with wind chills staying in the single digits, despite plenty of sunshine.

Not only will we stay dry today, but we’ve been very dry for the past month. Wichita ended up with the second driest December on record in 2017 after only receiving 0.03″ of moisture!

And unfortunately we look to stay dry for the entire week too… But at least temperatures will be warming back up! 40s are going to feel very nice come this weekend.

More on today’s cold, this week’s warm up, and our rain chances, all in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And Happy New Year, Everybody!!!

~Katie the Weather Lady