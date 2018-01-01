Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: Teeth-Chattering Start to 2018

By under

The coldest morning of the holiday weekend is finally here… Wind chills are around 10 to 20 degrees below zero to kick off 2018. These are dangerously cold temperatures, so just stay inside if you can!

And we won’t recover much on this New Year’s Day. Highs today will reach the teens, just like how we ended 2017, with wind chills staying in the single digits, despite plenty of sunshine.

Not only will we stay dry today, but we’ve been very dry for the past month. Wichita ended up with the second driest December on record in 2017 after only receiving 0.03″ of moisture!

And unfortunately we look to stay dry for the entire week too… But at least temperatures will be warming back up! 40s are going to feel very nice come this weekend.

More on today’s cold, this week’s warm up, and our rain chances, all in my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

And Happy New Year, Everybody!!!

~Katie the Weather Lady

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s