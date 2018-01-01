Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Climbing out of the deep freeze

The New Year comes with milder temperatures. Taking Kansas out of the deep freeze which plagued the Midwest for the final days of 2017.

Staying bitterly cold tonight with overnight lows in the single digits. Some areas to dip below zero.

Kansas Tonight

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect for northeast Kansas through Tuesday morning. Wind chills are expected to drop back to 0 to 15 below zero. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur in as little as 30 minutes, please take these warnings seriously and dress appropriately if outdoors.

Wind Chill Advisory

We start to climb out of the deep freeze for Tuesday. Highs to top in the 20s and even the 30s with a wind from the southwest. Sure it’s still bitterly cold but it’s a huge improvement.

Kansas Tomorrow

The thaw out doesn’t stop there, some areas will climb back into the 40s, which is near normal for this time of year!

Coming up on KSN News at this evening, I’ll show how long the warmth lasts and who could see some moisture this weekend!

Hope everyone enjoyed the long holiday weekend! Stay warm out there. – Laura Bannon

