Western’s Weather Wrap: Dangerously Cold New Year’s

A Wind Advisory is in place all across Kansas through tomorrow, and for good reason! It feels like it’s about 10 to 20 degrees below zero this morning… Stay indoors if you can!

And it’s going to stay brutally cold all day. High temperatures will only be in the teens and single digits, but with strong winds keeping wind chills below zero for our entire Sunday!

And if you were planning on heading out for New Year’s Eve, you might want to rethink that… Right when we ring in the new year at midnight tonight, wind chills will be around 15 to even up to 25 degrees below zero. Yikes!

This cold air is definitely not normal either… We will come close to record low temperatures and record cold high temperatures across Kansas today and tomorrow! It’s looking to at least be the coldest New Year’s Eve in Wichita since 1973.

Tune to KSN for your full holiday forecast, or you can always watch our latest video right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady