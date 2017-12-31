Weather Blog

Laura’s Look: Dangerous wind chills New Year’s Eve

By under

Arctic air has entrenched itself across the state of Kansas.

Stiff north winds will create dangerous wind chills of 10 to 25 below zero tonight. Revelers will want to be aware of the threats and dress warm. A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon on New Year’s Day.

Kansas Tonight\

More sunshine for Monday and frigid temperatures in the low teens with less wind.

Kansas Tomorrow

The first week of 2018 comes with a warming trend. It looks like we climb out of the deep freeze by Wednesday but brutal chills can still be expected from now until then.

Temperature Trend

How long the warm up lasts and when we can expect temperatures in the 40s again coming up on KSN News at 5 and 10. – Laura Bannon

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s