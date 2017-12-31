Laura’s Look: Dangerous wind chills New Year’s Eve

Arctic air has entrenched itself across the state of Kansas.

Stiff north winds will create dangerous wind chills of 10 to 25 below zero tonight. Revelers will want to be aware of the threats and dress warm. A wind chill advisory is in effect through noon on New Year’s Day.

More sunshine for Monday and frigid temperatures in the low teens with less wind.

The first week of 2018 comes with a warming trend. It looks like we climb out of the deep freeze by Wednesday but brutal chills can still be expected from now until then.

How long the warm up lasts and when we can expect temperatures in the 40s again coming up on KSN News at 5 and 10. – Laura Bannon