Weather Blog

Western’s Weather Wrap: In The Deep Freeze

By under

A major cold front passed through overnight, bringing brutally cold wind chills this morning – it feels like it’s below zero across the state!

If you’re planning to head out at any point today, you’ll definitely want to dress in layers and cover any exposed skin – wind chills will stay in the single digits!

We’re then tracking a small chance for some light snow in northern Kansas tonight, but no more than a dusting is expected, so it shouldn’t impact travel.

Our main concern this weekend is just the cold! Wind Chill Advisories are in place throughout Kansas through Monday, with it feeling like it’s about 15 to 25 degrees below zero on New Year’s Eve, so just stay inside for the holiday if you can.

I’ll let you know when our temperatures will finally climb above freezing again, all morning on KSN! Or you can watch my latest forecast right here: http://ksn.com/2017/03/08/weather-forecast-discussion/

~Katie the Weather Lady

